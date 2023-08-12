'Coltrane' by Stacey A. Robinson
submitted image

QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center will hold an open house on Aug. 19 for artist Stacey A. Robinson's "AfroNOW: A Journey Through the Blackest Space on the Other Side of Time" exhibit.

An opening reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 19 with Robinson presenting an artist's talk at 1:30 p.m.

