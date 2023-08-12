QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center will hold an open house on Aug. 19 for artist Stacey A. Robinson's "AfroNOW: A Journey Through the Blackest Space on the Other Side of Time" exhibit.
An opening reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 19 with Robinson presenting an artist's talk at 1:30 p.m.
Robinson’s multimedia artwork discusses decolonized Black futures and is influenced by science fiction, Black liberation politics, and comic books. Robinson’s artwork is part of the larger cultural movement, Afrofuturism. In visual art, the genre of Afrofuturism is a cultural aesthetic that combines science-fiction, history, and fantasy to explore the African-American experience and envision positive black futures that stem from Afro-diasporic experiences.
His work has been exhibited internationally, and most notably at the Smithsonian’s Arts & Industries Building in 2021 and at Carnegie Hall in 2022. He is an Associate Professor of Graphic Design & Design for Responsible Innovation at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Fine and Applied Arts.
The "AfroNOW" exhibit will run from Aug. 19 through Oct. 28. The Art Center is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday - Saturday, and it’s free to view the exhibits.
In addition to Robinson's work, the open reception will also feature the 14th Annual Members of Quincy Art Center Exhibit, and the 2023 Students & Instructors of Quincy Art Center Exhibit. Quincy Children’s Museum will also have an interactive satellite exhibit.
The public is invited to attend the open reception. For more information, visit quincyartcenter.org or call 217-223-5900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.