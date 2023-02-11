Art for Theatre

(l to r) Emma Eyler, Lana Almashharawi, and Addison Zanger pose for a photo while creating masks for Quincy Community Theatre's production of 'Disney's Moana Jr.' on Jan. 12 at Quincy Art Center. The students are participating in the Art Center's Arts Leadership Academy, and this project counts toward their volunteer hours for the Academy.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — Audiences attending Quincy Community Theatre's production of "Disney's Moana, Jr." will see the work of other Quincy artists aside from those on stage.

The Quincy Art Center's Arts Leadership Academy program worked for about a week on constructing and painting the large masks that will be used by performers during the show. The Art Center and QCT have a long history of working together, and this effort was a special way to kick off the centennial celebration for both organizations.

