QUINCY — Audiences attending Quincy Community Theatre's production of "Disney's Moana, Jr." will see the work of other Quincy artists aside from those on stage.
The Quincy Art Center's Arts Leadership Academy program worked for about a week on constructing and painting the large masks that will be used by performers during the show. The Art Center and QCT have a long history of working together, and this effort was a special way to kick off the centennial celebration for both organizations.
"2023 is a big year for Quincy arts, with both QCT and the Art Center celebrating 100-year anniversaries," Brendan Shea said. Shea is the head of education and student theater at QCT. "Our two organizations have a history of brilliant collaborations. It seemed only natural to continue this tradition by pairing the amazing Arts Leadership Academy students with ‘Moana Jr.’ The artists are not only learning to fulfill a creative brief by making unique props, but also contributing an essential storytelling tool to the production. I’m so grateful to Rachel (Roundtree, Art Center director of education) and the QAC team for working with us."
Kelsey Deters, director of engagement and marketing for the Art Center, said it's important for students taking part in the Leadership Academy to understand the power of collaboration, especially in the arts.
"This project perfectly demonstrates how visual art and theatre come together to tell one story," she said. "I'm so grateful for the ongoing collaborative efforts the Art Center and Quincy Community Theatre have and can't wait to see all the amazing things the two organizations will do in the future."
The Arts Leadership Academy gives high school students the opportunity to experience the nonprofit world in a new way and prepare them for involvement in their community. Students in the program will have conversations with community leaders, learn a new artistic skill and teach that skill to younger students, and gain the fundamental building blocks for philanthropy and volunteerism. They are fundraising for the Art Center’s stART program, a program that provides visual art education to children in kindergarten through third grade in Quincy public and parochial schools, and schools in rural Adams, Brown, and Pike counties. There are currently 15 students in the Academy.
Quincy Community Theatre's centennial year kicks off with the curtain rises on "Disney's Moana, Jr." on Feb. 23. For more information, visit 1qct.org. More information on programs at the Quincy Art Center can be found at quincyartcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.