QUINCY — An exhibition of work from members of the Quincy Artists Guild will go on display between August 6 and 12 at the Cheryl Loatsch Studio, 334 South 48th St. in Quincy.
Free and open to the public, the exhibition will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily (closed on Sunday). Guild members have created a wide variety of pieces including oils, watercolors, and pastels. During the year, artists in the Guild share techniques and demonstrations at their weekly gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.