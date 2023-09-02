QUINCY — Deborah Currier has been named as the new director of student theatre and head of education at the Quincy Community Theatre.
Currier previously served as an associate professor and theater education outreach director at Western Washington University, as well as being the owner of Infinite Jest, where she collaborated with schools to execute art outreach programs and curricula.
"Deb’s passion for theatre education and directing will undoubtedly be an asset in supporting QCT’s mission," QCT Executive Director Burgundy Hill said. "Her experience will not only further our commitment to education but also inspire students of all ages who participate in QCT’s programs."
Currier holds a MA in theatre arts with an emphasis in multicultural theatre, theatre in education, and acting, and a Ph.D. in theatre arts with an emphasis in acting pedagogy, theatre for youth, and directing.
Education is a key component of QCT’s programming and outreach. As the Director of Student Theatre, Currier will direct four student theatre productions annually, collaborate with area schools to teach in-class workshops, and create a robust selection of classes at the theatre for performers of all ages. Through productions, classes and outreach workshops, more than 5,000 area students are exposed to theatre education each year.
"I am impressed by the depth and history of Quincy’s vibrant arts community, and I am excited to contribute to QCT’s legacy," Currier said.
The public is invited to join Quincy Community Theatre at a welcome reception for Currier and other new QCT staff. The reception will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 at QCT.
