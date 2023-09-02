QUINCY — Deborah Currier has been named as the new director of student theatre and head of education at the Quincy Community Theatre.

Currier previously served as an associate professor and theater education outreach director at Western Washington University, as well as being the owner of Infinite Jest, where she collaborated with schools to execute art outreach programs and curricula.

