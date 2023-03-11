LA JOLLA, Calif. — First a classic novel by S.E. Hinton, then an iconic film from Frances Ford Coppola, "The Outsiders" has now been adapted into a stage musical, currently on stage at La Jolla, Calif.'s Playhouse.
The latest adaptation is being brought to life by director Danya Taymor, with music by Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance and a stage-book by Adam Rapp. The show is produced by Tanniger Entertainment, the Tony Award-winning company co-created by Quincy native Ryan Jude Tanner and his husband Jay Krottinger.
According to a review in the L.A. Times, the new musical's score is a folk-rock based sound that fits into the story being told without locking the show into a specific time period. The script by Rapp takes notes from both the original novel and the Coppola film, but tweaks and adjusts the story to bring more humanizing elements to the characters.
In this version of the story, Brody Grant takes on the lead role of "Greaser" Ponyboy Curtis. Sky Lakota-Lynch plays Johnny, while Dallas is played by Da'Von T. Moody. Ponyboy's older brother, Darrel, is portrayed by Ryan Vasquez.
The preppy, privileged rivals, the Socs, see their ranks filled out by the likes of Kevin William Paul as Bob, Daniel Marconi as Randy, and the pair's respective girlfriends, Cherry, played by Piper Patterson and Kiki Lemieux as Marcia.
Early reviews for the show have been mixed so far. The L.A. Times review said the new show "
holds onto the gold of Hinton’s novel, transmuting it imperfectly yet courageously into hypnotic theater," while the New York Times describes it as "a musical with growing pains" both brutal and poetic.
This isn't hard to believe when adapting a book that's more than half a century old and a beloved film that's turning 40 this year. But the producers, director, writers, and stars are taking risks and making choices to make a familiar story fresh. That alone should make the show worth a look.
