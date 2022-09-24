QUINCY — The Gray Gallery at Quincy University is hosting an exhibition featuring the art of John Preston, now through Oct. 22.
The free exhibition, which opened on Sept. 19, features Preston's watercolor works. After growing up along America's three coastal regions, Preston moved to Iowa in 1979. He began painting landscapes after receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Maharishi International University in 1984. Preston began work with views of expansive skies and fields, which has evolved into his current explorations of contemporary agricultural aspects.
"My most recent work has been almost exclusively plein air: painted on location in one session, or using those location images to create a studio work. I aim to express a particular moment. We live in times where life changes significantly in a day. Consequently, moments become precious," Preston said in a statement announcing the exhibition.
Preston's work has been exhibited internationally as well as throughout the Midwest region. His pieces are included in many collections, including displays at Iowa State University, John Deere, and the Chicago Federal Reserve.
Along with the current exhibition, Preston will host a watercolor workshop, "From Sketchbook Studies to Watercolor Works: A Creative Process," on October 22 in Room 436 of QU's Francis Hall. The workshop will be followed by an artist's reception from 4-5 p.m. in the Gray Gallery, inside Brenner Library on the Quincy University campus.
