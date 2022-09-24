QUINCY — The Gray Gallery at Quincy University is hosting an exhibition featuring the art of John Preston, now through Oct. 22.

The free exhibition, which opened on Sept. 19, features Preston's watercolor works. After growing up along America's three coastal regions, Preston moved to Iowa in 1979. He began painting landscapes after receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Maharishi International University in 1984. Preston began work with views of expansive skies and fields, which has evolved into his current explorations of contemporary agricultural aspects.

