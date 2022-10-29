QUINCY — The Gray Gallery at Quincy University is hosting an exhibition of pastel works by Rosemary Buffington of Springfield, Ill.

The free exhibit, "Nature's Palette Pastels," features work by Rosemary Buffington. Buffinton's work showcases her fondness for flowers, plants, animals, and all things in nature. Many of the paintings are of flowers from her own gardens or those she's visited.

