QUINCY — The Gray Gallery at Quincy University is hosting an exhibition of pastel works by Rosemary Buffington of Springfield, Ill.
The free exhibit, "Nature's Palette Pastels," features work by Rosemary Buffington. Buffinton's work showcases her fondness for flowers, plants, animals, and all things in nature. Many of the paintings are of flowers from her own gardens or those she's visited.
Buffington retired from teaching art in 2007 after 37 years at New Berlin High School. In retirement, she found the opportunity to work in pastels with the Illinois Prairie Pastel Society. Now she keeps up art interests by working on her own pieces as well as setting up the annual art exhibitions at the Illinois State Fair and "On My Own Time" exhibit for the Springfield Area Art Council.
The "Nature's Palette Pastels" exhibit is now open and will run through December 2. There is no charge for this exhibition.
