QUINCY — The Gray Gallery at Quincy University is hosting the visual work of current and former faculty of the school in a free exhibition running through Sept. 22.
"The Faculty Show is a way of introducing students to their professors," Robert Mejer, distinguished professor of art at QU, said. Mejer also serves as curator for the gallery. "It also reflects the summer explorations by the faculty in creating new work and sharing their interests with the public, from digital explorations to traditional media."
