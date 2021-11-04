QUINCY — The Gray Gallery at Quincy University will host an artists’ reception for the current exhibition from the Great River Watercolor Society (GRWS) on November 13.
The exhibit, open now through December 9, features recent works from GRWS members, including their popular 2x2 paintings as well as new pieces.
The artists’ reception will be from 4-5 p.m. on Saturday, and is free and open to the public. Members of the GRWS share an interest in promoting both the creation and appreciation of paintings using water-based mediums. The Great River Watercolor Society is comprised of both beginner and professional artists.
Along with the exhibition and reception, QU and the GRWS will co-host a watercolor workshop on November 13.
From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at QU’s Francis Hall, Brian Anderson will review the process of taking a portable sketch journal to capture images of places, people, and things in the everyday world. He will discuss a variety of quick sketching techniques and note-taking as well as creating sequential narrative scenes.
Participants will work in either pen or ink augmented by watercolor, or go directly to watercolor sketching. Anderson will provide printed reference materials to go along with the exercises. The morning session will include a discussion on sketching and collecting notes, and after lunch, participants will complete a 9”x12” watercolor, taking time to share and ask questions.
The cost of the workshop will be $40 for GRWS member and $60 for non-members, including lunch. For more information or to register for the workshop, please contact GRWS treasurer Sue Ann Winking at 217-222-4362 or rummesue@quincy.edu.
