QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre is preparing for their next student production to be featured in the black box theatre in June.
Auditions for "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane" will be held on April 24 and 25 by appointment. Students in grades 5-12 are needed to fill the production's various roles.
"The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane" tells the story of a charmed but vain life of a porcelain rabbit. From the depths of the ocean to bustling city streets, the titular Edward discovers a heart is more fragile than the china he's made from.
Rehearsals will be scheduled based on actor availability. All performers may not be needed at every rehearsal, or for the full length of rehearsals. Auditioning performers will be asked to read from the script, which will be made available online by request.
To register for auditions, additional requirements, character descriptions, or for any other questions, please visit 1qct.org/on-stage/auditions or call the QCT box office at 217-222-3209.