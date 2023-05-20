QUINCY — On Friday, Quincy Community Theatre Executive Director Burgundy Hill announced that Brendan Shea will be leaving QCT later this year.
"It is with sadness and gratitude that I announce that Brendan Shea, QCT's Head of Education and Director of Student Theatre, will be departing Quincy Community Theatre effective August 15," Hill's statement read.
Shea has served the past three years in the role of teacher and director for productions at QCT, including the traveling student shows and the annual instructive course for various ages.
Starting with QCT just before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hill noted Shea's efforts to shift the Theatre efforts to a virtual program before helping transition back to in-person classes.
"Brendan's positivity and support have made a lasting impression on me personally," Hill said. "He will no doubt be leaving a permanent legacy in our education department."
The QCT statement said the organization will soon begin a search for Shea's replacement, as well as a guest director to help bring "The Hobbit" to the stage in October.
"Brendan's commitment and passion for the organization have been immense. I truly wish him all the best in his next chapter," Hill said.
