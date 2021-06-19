HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council, in partnership with Hannibal Parks and Recreation, are bringing the public a special birthday party.
Theatre directors from the Macon, Mo. Maples Repertory Theatre will travel to Hannibal to hold youth auditions for the musical “The Most EPIC Birthday Party Ever.” Auditions will be held on Monday, July 19. All attendees will be cast and the company will learn a full musical in just five days. Following a week of rehearsals, a performance will be held on July 24.
All rehearsals, including the auditions, and the final performance will be held at the Hannibal Central Park Bandstand.
“The Most EPIC Birthday Party Ever” tells the story of Skyler and her older brother Charlie who have never gotten along, but during her 12th birthday party, the rivalry reaches new heights. The musical teaches lessons about responsibility and respect for others.
The cost for student-actors is $50 each. Registration may be made online at hannibalparks.org.