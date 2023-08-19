Performers for 'Dream Roles Reimagined'

(l-r) Front Row: Mason Ellison, Maurice Silas, Lana Anderson, Emily Dozier, Logan Mulch Row 2: Dominic Regner, Megan Masterman, Christina Helm, Haley Hurst, Riley Holthaus, Mindy Holthaus Row 3: Elizabeth Mannhardt, Lily Twaddle, Kristen Housten, Jeanette Sobbing, Marion Dye, Laura Nash, Becky Payne, Bailey Link, Sara Turnbow, Adrienne Fisk Back Row: Drew Quintero, Kate Runfola, Jordan Archibold, Mekia Gay, Kimberly Grace, Julie Scheutz Not pictured: Kar’Mel Brewer

QUINCY — To mark the centennial of the Little Theatre's founding, the Quincy Community Theatre will host the 100th Anniversary Gala on Sept. 22.

Celebrating the theater's past, present, and future, the gala will also serve as a fundraiser for QCT and the platform to announce the 2024 slate of shows.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.