QUINCY — To mark the centennial of the Little Theatre's founding, the Quincy Community Theatre will host the 100th Anniversary Gala on Sept. 22.
Celebrating the theater's past, present, and future, the gala will also serve as a fundraiser for QCT and the platform to announce the 2024 slate of shows.
The formal event will also feature a one-night-only performance, "Dream Roles Reimagined," with a cast of QCT alumni and newcomers under the direction of Alison Shafer.
"I love the variety of songs, production numbers and performers that we have pulled together, and we are building a show specific to the talents of these performers," Shafer said. "You can expect to hear phenomenal singers and see amazing dancers in what, I think, will be an extremely entertaining, celebratory evening."
Shafer will serve as choreographer as well as director for the performance. The 28-member cast for the performance includes: Lana Anderson; Jordan Archibald; Kar'Mel Brewer; Emily Dozier; Marion Dye; Mason Ellison; Adrienne Fisk; Mekia Gay; Kimberly Grace; Christina Helm; Mindy Holthaus; Riley Holthaus; Kristen Houston; Haley Hurst; Bailey Link; Elizabeth Mannhardt; Megan Masterman; Logan Mulch; Laura Nash; Becky Payne; Drew Quintero; Dominic Regner; Kate Runfola; Julie Schuetz; Maurice Silas; Jeanette Soebbing; Sara Turnbow; and Lily Twaddle.
Joining Shafer backstage for "Dream Roles Reimagined" will be Jillian Miller as vocal director, Sara Reuschel as the stage manager, and Hedy Rothfuss as accompanist. Drew Quintero will serve as dance captain, with costumes designed by Jayden Dreyer and sound design by Jay Trimble.
Tickets for the 100th Anniversary Gala are available in three different tiers: $75 per person for the "Dream Roles Imagined" performance only, with doors opening at 8 p.m.; $100 per person includes dinner and general admission for the performance, along with one drink ticket; and the $125 per person Diamond Invitation, which includes dinner, premium seating for "Dream Roles," recognition in the program booklet, and one drink ticket.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the QCT box office at 217-222-3209 or visit 1qct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.