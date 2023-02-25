QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a Centennial Soirée on March 25 at Quincy's State Street Theater.
The theme for the event is focused on Van Gogh's "Starry Night." Theme drinks, appetizers, a visual art auction, and music from local band Gypsy Tango Foxtrot are all on the menu for the evening. There will also be a photo booth with a professional photographer to capture memories of the night.
The Centennial Soirée is a 21-and-over event. Proceeds raised from the evening will benefit the Quincy Art Center and its mission to connect people to the power of art by creating opportunities to experience, make, and share art.
Tickets are on sale now for $60 per person. The cost will increase to $75 per person on March 1. The admission price includes a themed cocktail, glass of wine, or beer and appetizers. Vendors for the night include Wicked Thyme Charcuterie, Sugarbug Cotton Candy, and Mindy's Cookie Creations. There will also be a cash bar available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.