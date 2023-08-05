QUINCY — Tickets for the Quincy Community Theatre's production "Clue" are on sale now for season ticket holders, with public sales set to open on Aug. 14.
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was in turn inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, "Clue" is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.
The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.
Familiar characters will grace the stage as Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, and Mrs. Peacock try to sort out who did it, where, and with what.
Flex season tickets are available now for 2023 season ticket-holders through the QCT box office. General on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Aug. 14 for $20 each. The QCT box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"Clue" will run at Quincy Community Theatre from Sept. 8-10 and 14-17. For more information on this or other QCT productions, call 217-222-3209 or visit 1qct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.