QUINCY — Tickets for the upcoming production of "The Music Man" at Quincy Community Theatre are on sale now.
The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a bass drum from a pipe organ. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, the very person who sees through his scheme.
The production continues QCT's centennial anniversary season with a cast of more than 40 performers, both veteran and newcomers, taking the stage.
Tickets for the show are $27 each, with performances taking place at 7:30 p.m. on July 20-22 and 27-29. Matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. on July 23 and 30.
On July 11, the cast and crew will host a free Discovery Night event at QCT for "The Music Man." Starting at 6 p.m., the Discover Night event will allow guests to speak to those involved in the production as well as giving a sneak-peek at the show with a live rehearsal.
Following the June 28 performance, audience members are invited to take part in a question and answer "Talk Back" session with the production team.
The July 30 matinee will include American Sign Language interpretation by Jessica Lewis for deaf and hard-of-hearing audience members. Space is limited for this section at the performance. Reservations can be made through the QCT box office by phone or in person.
For more information, to purchase tickets, or to inquire about volunteer opportunities, please contact Quincy Community Theatre at the box office in the Oakley-Lindsay Center lobby, by phone at 217-222-3209, or online at 1qct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.