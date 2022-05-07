QUINCY — The Quincy Community Theatre production of Stephen Gregg's "Trap!" has selected the performers to bring the story to life.
"Trap!" takes place one night in suburban California where every member of the audience at a community theater performance falls unconscious, except one. The actors in the play-within-a-play interview witnesses, loved ones, first responders, and investigators to try and determine the truth of what happened.
"If you like mind-bending thrillers, you won’t want to miss this one," Brendan Shea, student theatre director at QCT, said. "'Trap!' toys with the conventions of theatre and subverts audience members’ expectations every step of the way, (and) our ensemble of teenage actors have had a lot of fun putting the puzzle pieces together. Just remember, once you see 'Trap!' don’t tell the secret."
The cast for the QCT performance includes: Baylee Dedert as Heche; Keyarri Holder as Angela; Sarah Predmore as Real Kenosha; and an ensemble cast including Natalie Predmore, Dawsyn Perry-Broekemeier, Gabby Caley, Aidan Hutton, Simon Bruening, Cecilia Bruening, Logan Mulch, Thalia Wolfmeyer, Gage Spindler, and Keira Waterkotte.
Under the direction of Shea, "Trap!" will hold a discovery night open to the public on June 7 before the curtain goes up on performances June 17 - 19. Tickets go on sale May 16 through the QCT box office.
For more information, including behind-the-scenes looks, please visit 1qct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.