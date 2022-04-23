KEOKUK, Iowa — The Tri-State competitive art exhibition returns for the 66th annual event following a two-year delay.
The annual art exhibition has been a showcase for some of the best and most talented artists in the region since the 1950s.
Entries for the 2022 exhibition will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 30 at the Round Room Gallery, 210 North Fifth Street, inside the Keokuk Public Library / Keokuk Art Center. Artists may enter up to four pieces with an entry fee of $5 per piece. Cash awards will be given for best of show, first place in each of five categories, and five special merit awards.
The five categories of work that will be accepted are: painting; drawing and printmaking; photography; three dimensional; and other media. Keokuk Art Center's largest exhibit each year, the competitive exhibition regularly features between sixty and eighty pieces.
Following the selection of pieces, the opening reception for the exhibit will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 8, with awards being presented at that time. The exhibition will run through May 13, and pieces may be picked up between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 14.
For more information on the exhibition, please contact the Keokuk Art Center at (319) 524-8354
