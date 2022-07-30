HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council is partnering with local organizations, businesses, and individuals to present the 2022 Wild and Wacky Art Adventure.
This free art festival for children ages 3-12 and their families will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on August 6 at Central Park in Hannibal. The theme for this year's festival is "Candy Land," with popular projects such Box Town and Masterpiece T-Shirts returning. New projects and partnerships this year include Gumball Machines with the Tom and Becky Program, Layered Pixie Stix Art with the NEMO Humane Society, and Candy Bracelets with the Dutch Country Team, among others.
