Young Masters at City Hall

The Hannibal Arts Council has added to its Art @ City Hall exhibit in the customer service area of the Collector’s Office. The rotating exhibit currently features photographic reproductions of Young Masters Select winners from Hannibal High School entries entered in the 2023 Young Masters exhibit. Art @ City Hall is a partnership between the City of Hannibal and the Hannibal Arts Council.

 submitted photo

HANNIBAL, Mo. — New artwork is on display at Hannibal's City Hall as the Hannibal Arts Council unveils the new Art @ City Hall pieces.

On display through the end of Sept. near the Collector's Office, art pieces by the Young Masters Select winners are now available for public viewing. Current featured high school artists are: Elizabeth Johnston; Landin Riley; Jacob Hickman; Brooke Bergman; Tabitha Haxel; and Kameil Crane. Works by Hannibal High School art instructors James Zimmerman, Lisa Wiese, and Christina Strode are also included.

