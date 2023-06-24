HANNIBAL, Mo. — New artwork is on display at Hannibal's City Hall as the Hannibal Arts Council unveils the new Art @ City Hall pieces.
On display through the end of Sept. near the Collector's Office, art pieces by the Young Masters Select winners are now available for public viewing. Current featured high school artists are: Elizabeth Johnston; Landin Riley; Jacob Hickman; Brooke Bergman; Tabitha Haxel; and Kameil Crane. Works by Hannibal High School art instructors James Zimmerman, Lisa Wiese, and Christina Strode are also included.
