Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High near 95F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.