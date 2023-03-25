QUINCY — The Illinois Arts Alliance announced $50 million in grants available to the arts and culture sector through the state Creative Recovery Grant Program.
The state identified 10 “hubs” across the state to help applicants determine eligibility and troubleshoot applications. Arts Quincy will be the West Central Illinois Community Navigator Partner, and will serve 15 counties.
The program is designed to help anyone in the creative sector who lost funds during the pandemic. Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert said the program is unprecedented.
“There’s never been a program where we say if you have applied correctly and qualify you get something, so that’s exciting,” Sievert said.
Applicants can be nonprofit organizations, for-profit organizations or sole proprietors in the arts and culture sector. Religious organizations are excluded. Funding levels will range from $5,000 to $250,000.
When doing the application businesses have to identify the amount of money lost during the pandemic.
“There are two ways to prove losses, earned and contributed income,” Sievert said. “Earned income is like classes or tickets and contributed income is donations.”
“So you can apply based on one or the other, but not both. So that’s an interesting feature that we’ll have to help people walk through.”
The funds are also unrestricted operating funds, meaning organizations don’t have to fill a hole they already filled and it can be used for the future.
Businesses won’t be disqualified or losses won’t be offset if they received Payroll Protection Program (PPP), Shuttered Venue Operating Grant (SVOG) or Employer Retention Credit (ERC).
“If your business received any or all of those, you’re still okay, you can still get funded so that’s a really unique part of this program,” Sievert said.
The application goes live April 5 and closes May 10, no applications will be accepted after the deadline. Unlike previous COVID programs it’s not first come first serve, you have the entire month to get the application right. There will be an appeals process for rejected applications.
Arts Quincy’s hub will go live April 3 to field questions. Information is already available on their website, artsquincy.org/illinois-creative-recovery-grant.html including frequently asked questions and eligibility requirements. Application questions are expected to be online in the near future. They will also be hosting free webinars to walk applicants through the application process.
For small businesses that submit their 990s on a postcard, there will be a simplified form to fill out that will likely have you eligible for $5,000.
Sole proprietors have to prove their taxable income before, during and after the pandemic. If you started a business during or after the pandemic you are not eligible, you have to have a 2019 tax year to be eligible.
