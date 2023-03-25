QUINCY — The Illinois Arts Alliance announced $50 million in grants available to the arts and culture sector through the state Creative Recovery Grant Program.

The state identified 10 “hubs” across the state to help applicants determine eligibility and troubleshoot applications. Arts Quincy will be the West Central Illinois Community Navigator Partner, and will serve 15 counties.

