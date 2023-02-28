Arts

Illinois Arts Council Agency Executive Director Joshua Davis-Ruperto talks with Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert during Tuesday morning's "meet and greet" at the History Museum on the Square. IACA representatives visited Quincy as part of a statewide listening tour. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Illinois Arts Council Agency Executive Director Joshua Davis-Ruperto says a Tuesday visit to Quincy offers vital information as the organization looks to shift its funding model.

“We’re taking a really in-depth deep dive into all the grants we offer, assessing them through a diversity lens, not only racially but also geographically, to make significant changes to the way we fund arts throughout Illinois,” he said.

