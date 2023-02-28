QUINCY — Illinois Arts Council Agency Executive Director Joshua Davis-Ruperto says a Tuesday visit to Quincy offers vital information as the organization looks to shift its funding model.
“We’re taking a really in-depth deep dive into all the grants we offer, assessing them through a diversity lens, not only racially but also geographically, to make significant changes to the way we fund arts throughout Illinois,” he said.
“Instead of doing that from a top-down model, we wanted to come into communities, speak with organizations that are pillars of these local communities and get a sense of what people are doing, what their needs are, what their struggles are and ways that we might be able to shift the way we think in how we fund those opportunities.”
Davis-Ruperto joined IACA Board Chair Nora Daley and other IACA representatives in a “meet and greet” with Arts Quincy partner organizations and affiliates at the History Museum on the Square, a walking tour of downtown historic sites, presentations at Quincy Community Theater and a town hall at Quincy Museum for discussion about the needs and challenges facing the arts and culture sector and the agency's current grant programs.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to get many voices in the same room to support the arts in Quincy and in Illinois,” Quincy Public Schools Director of Music Debbie Johnson said.
“It’s important to showcase Quincy and all of the arts that are in our community,” Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Holly Cain said. “We appreciate it, but we also love showing it off, too.”
Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert said the IACA visit gave Quincy and its arts organizations a chance to “shine” throughout the day.
“We’re showing them what we already know — how exceptional Quincy is when it comes to the arts,” Sievert said.
“The arts are part of the community here, what makes the quality of life great here,” and contribute jobs and an economic boost, she said. “Even if you’re not an arts fan, it matters to the community.”
Sievert hopes the council’s visit to the Gem City, its first in at least 15 years, could spur both more awareness of the region and more funding opportunities.
“When funding conversations come up, it’s good for them to have some reference of what we’re talking about,” she said.
The meet and greet session, for example, took place in the museum, which was awarded a $1.5 million grant from IACA through the Rebuild Illinois capital plan to help fund a building addition for a ground floor entrance, an elevator and ADA-compliant restrooms.
The IACA representatives stopped in Quincy as part of a listening tour around the state, which this week is taking them to Havana, Rushville, Staunton, Alton and Carbondale.
“We’re really excited to be here in Quincy and have the opportunity to meet with so many great partners we have had for a long time and those we’d like to forge relationships with,” Daley said. “With 55 arts groups, we’re not going to have enough time. This is my first visit, but it won’t be my last.”
Conversations with local leaders helped Daley gather information on issues facing arts organizations.
“As we’re looking at our programs in the future, we make sure we’re meeting the needs of communities like Quincy and many others throughout the state,” Daley said.
Organizations like Arts Quincy and its partners are “doing more with fewer people and less money than anyone could imagine,” Sievert said. “They need to understand some of our challenges such as small staffs. If you make the grant process less onerous, with less reporting and multi-year funding, it’s such a big deal to places running on tiny staffs.”
