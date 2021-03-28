QUINCY — The Quincy Conservatory of Music / Illinois State Music Teachers Association held a student recital on March 21.
Piano students of Adair Spencer, Daniel Fry, and Cathy Flick performed in the QCM recital room located inside Union Methodist Church at 1101 State St. in Quincy.
Student performers at the recital were Audrey Fuqua, Olivia Heinze, Ryan Caldwell, Donovan Spencer, Adalynn Spencer, Michael Spencer, and Emma Fleer. Julie Inghram presented a vocal solo, while Cathy Flick performed a bassoon with accompaniment by Daniel Fry.
The Quincy Conservatory of Music was founded in 1885 and incorporated in 1891. The QCM continues to provide educational and performance opportunities today. It is the oldest continuing arts organization in the area. In 1995, the Quincy Chapter of the Illinois State Music Teachers Association merged with the Conservatory and the name became QCM/ISMTA.
Area music teachers are welcome to utilize the facilities which include a recital room with a grand piano, five digital piano labs, a music library and many opportunities for students and teachers to further their education.
Music teachers are also welcome to join our organization through MTNA.org (Music Teachers National Association) website
For more information, please contact Adair Spencer by phone at 217-740-8038 or by email at adairdspencer@gmail.com.