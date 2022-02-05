QUINCY — A soldier comes home to meet the girl that’s been his pen pal.
Only it turns out the younger sister of the girl, who’s already engaged to someone else, was writing the letters.
What happens next is the story of “Dear Ruth,” the Quincy High School winter play which takes the stage this week.
“It’s a story centered around the power of family, of love and also of telling the truth in the end,” said Lily Twaddle, a QHS sophomore who plays the title character, Ruth Wilkins.
Performances of the romantic comedy are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“Just reading the script, it’s a laugh-out-loud show. It’s even better on stage,” said Harrison Knapp, a QHS senior who plays Lt. William “Bill” Seawright.
“It keeps you on the edge of your seat,” student director Landry Edwards said. “You really don’t know what’s going to come next.”
The original play by Norman Krasna dates to 1944 and had a successful run on Broadway, as well as a 1947 film, but the students say its themes remain relevant today.
“We aren’t exactly in World War II, and no one may have heard of it, but it’s something fun. We truly get to tell this story,” Knapp said.
“It’s a fun show for the entire family,” Twaddle said. “It’s like an old Hallmark movie. It’s all those same tropes that you’ve seen with a little twist because it’s live people on stage performing these stories in front of you, so two shows are never going to be the same if you come see them.”
QHS had planned to present the play back in 2020 when COVID-19 shut down schools, and director Meghan Buckley never intended to return to the production.
“I read probably 20 other shows, and usually in February I do a drama, but I just kept coming back to liking this one,” Buckley said. “I told myself we’ve had enough drama right now. Let’s do a comedy. There’s nothing wrong with doing a comedy to lift our spirits up.”
The show also premieres right before Valentine’s Day, another selling point for Buckley.
“It’s a good time,” she said. “The music is great, some really fun 1940s music to accompany the show. A lot of people will be reminiscing and tapping their toes to some of our preshow and intermission music.”
“Dear Ruth” marks the first play performed at QHS since February 2020. Several cast members took part in “The Wizard of Oz,” the fall 2021 musical, and wanted to be part of the smaller production.
“You can connect a lot more with each other, cast mates and crew,” Edwards said.
“After ‘Wizard,’ I really liked the people I worked with and thought it was a great time to grow and learn a lot,” Knapp said. “It’s great we’re kind of picking up where we left off after spring 2020. QHS Theater is back. We’re kind of finishing the show we started two years ago.”
