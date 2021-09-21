CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College's Department of Theatre is pleased to invite the public back to campus as the mainstage season opens with four-show run of Michael Frayn's "Noises Off."
Performances will be held beginning 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and then at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Sunday afternoon will feature a matinee performance at 3 p.m. All performances will be at the Alexander Campbell Auditorium in the Robert W. Brown Performing Arts Center.
"Noises Off" tells the story of a group of eccentric actors rehearsing a flop of show. Slamming doors, on- and off-stage relationship dramas, and an "errant herring" all add to the plot of this classic comedy. "Noises Off" has taken home multiple Tony nominations as well as an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy (1982).
Directed by Dr. Haidee Heaton, professor of theatre at Culver-Stockton, tickets are $10 per person and $5 for C-SC students and seniors. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the C-SC fine arts office at 573-288-6346 or email finearts@culver.edu.