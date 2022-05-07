HANNIBAL, Mo. — Fifteen students were presented with special awards at two separate receptions for the recent Young Masters exhibit, hosted at the Hannibal Arts Council.
The selected works were created by fifth and eighth graders in Hannibal Public Schools, as well as art students from Hannibal High School.
Chosen for the Young Masters Select awards in the fifth-grade entries were Colin Steinman (Holy Family, Instructor Shelly Lowe); Belia Hayes (Mark Twain, Instructor Cassie Sullivan); Eli Clayton (Oakwood, Instructor Amber Penrose); Mason Tischer (Stowell, Instructor Stephen Schisler); Taegan Murphy and Ava Hinlebein (Veterans, Instructor Tara Lewton).
Chosen for Young Masters Selects awards from the eighth-grade entries were Bethany Devlin (Holy Family, Instructor Shelly Lowe), Alexis Marshall, Hope Barrowclough and Bella Campbell (HMS, Instructors Jennifer Kitzmiller, Hannah Schildknecht, Beth Hinton).
Hannibal High School winners were Lindsey Brown, Sidney Zimmerman, Elaina Dyke, Khloee Hinton and Addie Carlson (HHS, Instructors James Zimmerman, Lisa Wiese and Christina Strode).
