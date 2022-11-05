QUINCY — One thing to know about “Hairspray,” Quincy High School senior Clara Louthan said, is it’s about being different.
“A lot of people like ‘Hairspray,’ feel included in ‘Hairspray.’ It’s about breaking the norms,” Louthan said. “It’s a very heartwarming show to see.”
Louthan plays Penny, the best friend of big-haired teen Tracy Turnblad, who navigates race, appearance, status and gender limitations in 1962 Baltimore in the musical taking the stage next week at QHS.
Hilarious dialog, ‘60s-style dance music and show-stopping dance numbers play out as Tracy, played by senior Lexi Mero, finds herself in the middle of the civil rights movement fighting for integration and equality and Penny gets involved in an interracial romance.
The 1960s themes still resonate in 2022.
“It’s body positivity and just confidence, being comfortable within your own skin. A lot of people were nervous about the race aspect, the body aspect, but those are the types of things that need to be shown. I’m glad we were able to pull it off respectfully,” Mero said.
“That was a time period when they’re realizing it’s okay to speak out,” she said. “It’s a reminder of how far we have come and how far we have to go.”
Some 150 QHS students are involved in the cast, crew and orchestra for the show, including several taking part in their first production.
“This is the show that we’ve been wanting to do, our class, since we were in junior high. This was our dream show,” Mero said.
“It’s just like showing how everybody is so beautiful in their own way,” said senior Isabella Green, who plays Motormouth Maybelle. “It just shows people need to embrace the differences that are in America and all over the world.”
Participating in the show appealed to a wide range of students.
“We’re seeing new people come in that are our age that we have never seen before,” said stage manager Ray-Ann Cook, a senior, and with several freshmen also involved, “it’s very rewarding to see who is going to follow in your footsteps.”
Green’s following in the footsteps of her older sister Gabrielle, who played Motormouth Maybelle in the school’s last production of “Hairspray” 10 years ago, and got her start on the QHS stage in that musical.
“I was 7, turning 8. They were looking for a little Inez. My sister told them about me and played my mom,” Green said. “It really opened up my eyes for the music department.”
Director Meghan Bailey said it’s a coincidence the production comes exactly 10 years after the 2012 performances.
“After the pandemic, getting students back involved in extracurriculars after so much downtime has been a challenge. We needed a show that would not only teach theatre, musical and dance skills, but one that students could not wait to audition for,” she said. “We got lucky with ‘Hairspray.’”
Cast members appreciate the chance to perform without the COVID-19 restrictions needed for last year’s musical, “Wizard of Oz” — and welcome the challenges of “Hairspray,” which is “very empowering and motivating, comedic,” said senior Lucas Dotson, who plays Edna Turnblad.
“The difficulty of this show is higher — way more dancing, the singing is way more intricate,” Louthan said. “This is a very difficult show to put on.”
Especially powerful, cast members say, is the message in the song “I Know Where I’ve Been” sung by Green with its lyrics about segregation and the long fight for civil rights.
“We want people to be here because we’re putting on a show and to be entertained, but we hope people leave with that message. That’s the big message,” said senior Trevin Humphrey, who plays Seaweed. “We’re here having a good time, but take that back with you, apply that.”
