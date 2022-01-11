QUINCY — Burgundy Hill will be moving offices about two blocks to the west when she takes the reins as executive director at the Quincy Community Theatre.
QCT announced Tuesday that Hill will assume the director's position from interim executive director Dan Conboy following the departure of Sara Reuschel last October.
Hill will start the new position on Monday, leaving her current position of assistant director at the Quincy Public Library. Hill grew up in Pittsfield before majoring in communications at Truman State University and earning a master's degree in communications from Quincy University. Since returning to Quincy in 2013, Hill has worked in nonprofit marketing, development, and advocacy.
QCT's board president Julie Schuetz said that Hill has shown dedication for serving nonprofits throughout the community.
"Her experience and passion align beautifully with QCT's mission," Schuetz said. "We look forward to her leadership, collaboration, and enthusiasm continuing QCT's nearly 100 years of offering and perpetuating quality theatre entertainment and education in the performing arts through community participation."
In a statement released by Quincy Community Theatre, Hill said that she hopes to carry on the legacy of high-quality performance and education cultivated by generations of volunteers and staff at QCT.
