QUINCY — A historical drama surrounding the story of the infamous Borden family ends the 2022-23 year for the Quincy High School theatre department.
“Lizzie Borden of Fall River” takes the stage at 7 p.m. May 11, 12 and 13.
The drama, mystery and suspense-thriller takes audiences to 1892 in Fall River, Mass., and keeps them guessing right up to the final scene.
The Lizzie Borden case divided public opinion as no murder trial had ever done. Did the strong-willed, intelligent Lizzie dispatch her father and stepmother one fateful August morning, or was she the innocent victim of circumstance? A fascinating cast of characters is each involved, in some way, with the tragedy.
The Borden family will be played by seniors Camrynn Frese, Clara Louthan and Thalia Wolfmeyer and juniors Colin Egbert and Lily Twaddle with sophomore Adelaide Teefey as the housemaid. Local town friends include senior Isabella Green and sophomore Gabby Hanchett. Junior Lucas Piazza portrays the defense attorney, while sophomore Evie Tallcott tackles the role of an independent news reporter.
Other cast members include Conall Wolfmeyer, Kelsi VanderMaiden, Addison Gosteli, Keaton Lyons and Aidan Hutton.
The production is under the direction of Meghan Buckley with David Buckley overseeing technical direction. Senior Ray-Ann Cook, junior Allison Stephenson and sophomore Emmaleen Robertson will oversee stage management, and sophomore Madison Daggett will serve as student director.
Tickets, priced at $8 for students and $12 for adults, are available online at qps.org/departments/music.
More information is available by calling the QHS Music Office at 217-224-3774.
