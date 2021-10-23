QUINCY — For some, the idea of walking through a cemetery as the sun sets on a cool October evening may sound like something from a horror movie. The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County call it a tradition, and offer it as an education.
This year, the Society scheduled three tours to run for two nights each, one on each Saturday of the month and the sixth on Halloween night.
“This is really just a fun way to educate, which is part of our mission, to educate about history,” Rob Mellon said. Mellon is the executive director of the HSQAC and one of the tour guides at the events.
This past Saturday’s tour was focused on the Golden Age of Quincy, with actors portraying notable members from Quincy’s past, including Herman Heinrich Knapheide, his more-successful contemporary E.M. Miller, Margaret Ruff of the Ruff Brewing family, as well as representatives from the Newcomb and Bull families.
“Tonight is the fourth tour evening,” Mellon said on Saturday. “Next Saturday, we’ll be doing this tour again, and then on Halloween, we’ll bring back the Civil War program.”
Mellon said the tours on October 16 were completely sold old, so for this week, they moved to start-times every 20 minutes instead of every 30, so they could open more space.
The tours are used as a way of carrying stories of the past to present-day audiences, as a way to remind guests of the important people in the history of the Gem City.
“It preserves the stories themselves,” Mellon said. “It reminds people of the people and companies that helped create Quincy.
“On top of that, it is one of our biggest fundraiser for the year,” he added. “So the people coming out are also supporting the Historical society.”
Tickets for the tours are $15 per person. Reservations for the last two evenings of tours, as well as information on other programs offered are available by calling the Historical Society at 217-222-1835 or by visiting hsqac.org.
