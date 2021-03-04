CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Legacy Theater in Carthage has announced the second video in its “Continuing the Legacy” series with a performance of piano duets and solos is now available to view.
Debuting on the theater’s Facebook page, the new video features Joanne Chang, faculty pianist at Western Illinois University and accomplished conductor Alvin Ho playing various selections together and solo on piano.
Chang holds bachelor and masters degrees and is a doctoral candidate in piano performance and literature at Indiana University’s Jacob School of Music. She has performed recitals and other projects throughout North America, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
Ho is currently a conducting fellow and assistance conductor for the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra. He was previously an assistant conductor for the Indiana Opera and Ballet Theater, where he earned a master’s degree in orchestral conduction from the Jacob School of Music.
Doug Groth, chairman of the Legacy Theater Foundation board, said they are saddened by the fact that the theater remains dark after nearly a year. The hope is that the “Continuing the Legacy” series can keep the community involved with the Legacy Theater until they’re able to open to live audiences again.
“This is one way for the theater to provide entertainment and highlight some great performers from this part of the Tri-State area,” Groth said.
Future videos in the series will features performers including Bluegrass fiddling by Kirk Brandenberger of Keokuk, Iowa, contemporary Christian music by the E Free Church Worship Team, country rock group Mad Hoss Jackson of Mt. Sterling, and “Forgottonia” story telling by Jock Hedblade of Macomb.
The new video, along with the previous video featuring Rick Marshall that began the series, are accessible any time, at no charge through facebook.com/thelegacytheater. While there is no charge, donations can be made through thelegacytheater.com website.