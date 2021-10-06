CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Legacy Theater in Carthage will present "War Bonds," a historic show of World War II-era music and stories at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The husband-and-wife team of David zum Brunne and Serena Ebhardt for EbzB Productions. "War Bonds" was created to tell the stories of the lives and loves of this historic era through music, personal letters, and news stories from the war years. The stories, from actual veterans, create a sentimental journey through the days when blackouts and rationing were considered fair sacrifices in the defense of freedom.
Sponsored by Memorial Hospital and Marine Bank and Trust, businesses that were themselves created to honor veterans of WWI and WWII. A shortened version of the "War Bonds" show will be presented Friday afternoon to a group of Hancock County junior high school students at the Legacy Theater.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit or call the Legacy Theater box office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The box office phone number is 217-357-9479. Guests can also visit thelegacytheater.com for ticket purchases. Depending on availability, tickets may be available at the door Friday evening.