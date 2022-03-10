CARTHAGE, Ill. — The 2022 performance season for the Legacy Theater in Carthage kicks off this weekend with a country music performance straight from Nashville.
Acoustic act Evening in the Round will take the stage on Saturday. Featuring Grammy award winner Linda Davis along with songwriters Bill Whyte and Lang Scott, the show is driven by hit songs, humor, and down-home appeal.
The season will continue on April 1 when the Church Basement Ladies bring their 20th Anniversary Tour to Carthage. The Church Basement Ladies have long been known for their comedic portrayal of small town women as they manage the food and problems of a rural Minnesota church.
On April 30, Riders in the Sky will feature their classic cowboy quartet style at the Legacy Theater. Blending close harmonies and humor with over 6,000 appearances around the world, Riders in the Sky earned their first Grammy award for their recording of "Woody's Roundup" feature in "Toy Story 2."
All of these performances will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Legacy Theater box office during regular hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 217-357-9479 or online at thelegacytheater.com.
