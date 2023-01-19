QUINCY — The Quincy High School Theatre Department will present “Little Women” at 7 p.m. Feb. 9, 10 and 11.
Sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy take the audience on a journey of friendship, family, love and loss set in the mid 1800s in the classic Louisa May Alcott story.
Playing the March sisters are senior Clara Louthan (Jo), junior Lily Twaddle (Meg) and sophomores Gabby Hanchett (Beth) and Evie Tallcott (Amy). Senior Lexi Mero plays Marmee, while sophomore Adelaide Teefey plays the family maid, Hannah. Juniors Colin Egbert and Aidan Hutton tackle the roles of Laurie and Mr. Laurence. Freshman Elise Lindgren as Aunt March and sophomore Miller Robertson as Mr. Brook complete the principal characters.
Other cast members include Olivia Williams, Lydia Fisher, Tim Uppinghouse, Kelsi Vander Maiden, Maddie Daggett and Lily Arrowsmith.
Meghan Buckley directs the production, with David Buckley overseeing technical direction. Senior Ray-Ann Cook and juniors Emmaleen Robertson and Allison Stephenson oversee stage management, and Teefey will serve as student director.
More information is available by calling the QHS Music Office at 217-224-3774.
