QUINCY — It's not every day you can find characters from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel movies all hanging out together on Pride Rock, but that was the scene Saturday morning at the Quincy Community Theatre.
Student director Brendan Shea led the QCT Kids Company class through a retelling of Disney's "The Lion King" in mats in the theatre's black-box student space.
"Our theme for this semester is Disney Adventures, so we're expanding to all their properties," Shea said. "The point is that we want to teach students about using their imaginations to interpret these stories, to make them their own, so they can start to use their creativity and create something new."
Saturday was the first class for the current semester of the Kids Company lessons, teaching kids in kindergarten, first, and second grades about the fundamentals of performance.
"We teach that acting is body, voice, and imagination," Shea said. "So we just start, at a very basic level, teaching the kids that these are three things that we use to tell a story. We want them to learn how to harness those three things, and it starts to organize their creative play into something that gets closer to acting."
The students weren't wearing costumes, had no props, and no sets, but they followed along as Shea gave stage directions the saw stampeding wildebeests, lions, and hyenas stampeding across the African plains in their minds.
Shea said QCT has been able to keep the classes running with very little interruption, even during the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've been doing this consistently since fall of 2020," he said. "When we were able to come back, we had to start with small groups of five maximum. As the compliance rules have loosened, we've been able to increase the class sizes. We just want to provide something consistent for the kids. We did have a hiatus over the summer, but we've been able to provide the class pretty regularly for a while now."
The theatre requires tuition for the classes, but it offers scholarship opportunities for all of their classes. Along with the Kids Company, Saturday mornings also feature their Little Theatre People course for students ages 3 to 5. QCT also has courses for older students and even adults.
"We want to make sure everything we do is accessible to everybody," Shea said. "The only reason we would ever turn someone away is if we've simply reached the maximum number of students."
The current classes will run for three more weeks before planning gets underway for the next semester. Shea said the classes have a lot of repeat performers attending, as well as siblings that come to learn together.
"The dream is that these kids will learn to love performing and will come back for our student productions, and then the main productions," Shea said. "We have so much talent in this community, and with these classes, we just want to the fuel the creativity in these kids."
For information on performances and classes offered by the Quincy Community Theatre, including information on scholarship applications, please visit 1qct.org.
