QCT announces 2022 season line-up

QUINCY — The Quincy Community Theatre announced their slate of shows for the 2022 production season.
Celebrating it’s 85th season, QCT assembled a slate of shows that balances classic productions and contemporary hits to bring “a season of theatrical joy” to the Gem City.
Productions for next year will include: “Mame,” telling the story of a rural Iowan who goes to live with his Auntie Mame in New York City; “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” based on the movie of the same name and telling the story of a fashion design-major turned Harvard law student; “Calendar Girls,” about a group of close friends who agree to an ‘alternative’ nude calendar shoot to honor a late friend; “Flora & Ulysses,” based on the hit book about 10-year-old Flora Belle Buckman and what happens when she sees an incident involving a self-propelled vacuum and a squirrel; and “Little House on the Prairie: The Musical,” based on the classic Laura Ingalls Wilder book series as Laura Ingalls sharing her family’s sometimes tumultuous but ever up lifting life on the American prairie.
Along with these productions, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” and “Trap” will be featured as family/student productions, and a spring run of the touring show “Miss Electricity.
Brandon Thomsen, artistic director for QCT, said he wanted to craft a season that would allow the audiences to experience theatrical joy.
“Each show selected will bring the audience a thrill and remind them why there is nothing like live theatre,” Thomsen said. “’Life is Banquet,’ Auntie Mame would say, and everyone in the community has a seat at the QCT table.”
For the full schedule of shows as well as to learn how to purchase season tickets, please contact the QCT box office at 217-222-3209 or at 1qct.org.