QUINCY — Generations of performers, supporters, and volunteers gathered Saturday at the Oakley-Lindsay Center for the dedication of the Quincy Community Theatre's auditorium in the name of one of QCT's driving forces and long-time leaders.
"I've been here for 16 years, and today feels like history merging," Brandon Thomsen, QCT's current artistic director, said. "We have people here that are involved currently with the Theatre mingling with people involved with the Little Theatre years and years ago under Barbara. It's been fun to see people reuniting. People that haven't seen each other in years are coming together today to honor Barbara. It makes it a way to honor the work of everyone through the years, as well."
The newly-christened Barbara Rowell Auditorium was dedicated to the memory of QCT's long-time managing artistic director, who helped move the organization from the Quincy Community Little Theatre into its current home and incarnation.
"Because of her work, we were able to have this building," Thomsen said. "She was the one who really fought for QCT to have their own building, then joined in the conversation for the building of the Civic Center. It's because of her tenacity that we have this building and the Theatre has a permanent home."
On hand for the dedication, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup presented a proclamation for Barbara Rowell Day.
"Barbara was involved with Quincy Community Theatre starting in 1967 and served as managing artistic director for Quincy Community Theatre for 24 years from 1983 to 2006, with a tenure accounting for 136 productions," the proclamation read, in part, eliciting applause from the gathered crowd.
"(Her) advocacy of the Quincy Community Theatre programs elevated theater as a cultural cornerstone in our community, and fostered a love of the arts for generations to come," the mayor continued.
Unveiling the new name above the auditorium doors, Rowell's son Brian Rowell and daughter Stephanie (Rowell) Rutledge said their mother's legacy is not only for the family, but for the community.
"She was always Quincy's biggest cheerleader," Rutledge said. "She was proud of the theater community here, and would be even more proud to know how it's continued."
Brian Rowell said he likes to tell people that his mom is now managing, producing, and directing on a bigger stage, with bigger lights, and a bigger audience while watching QCT flourish.
"It's a permanent legacy, for us, but especially to my mom," Rutledge added. "She would be so proud to know that her name is here on this building that she, literally, helped to build."
Along with the auditorium dedication, QCT has established an endowment fund in Rowell's name to help with long-term improvements and maintenance of the Theatre space she helped create. Donations can be sent to QCT at 300 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 118, Quincy, IL 62301 or online at 1qct.org/barbara-rowell.
Thomsen said he is happy for the permanent reminder of the job he's inherited.
"As I walk into the auditorium for rehearsal, I can look up and see her name above the door as a reminder of my responsibility," Thomsen said. "I hope to make her proud, and to honor the footsteps she left deeply implanted in QCT history."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.