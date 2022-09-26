QUINCY — A plus-sized heroine tackles plus-sized ideas in “Hairspray,” the fall musical at Quincy High School.
The show will be presented on the QHS stage at 7 p.m. Nov. 9, 10, 11 and 12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13.
“Hairspray” takes the audience on a journey of friendship, acceptance, community and love, all while entertaining the crowd with hilarious dialog, ‘60s-style dance music and showstopping dance numbers.
QHS students will be showcased as cast members, pit musicians and technical crew members.
Lexi Mero recreates the role of Tracy Turnblad, and Clara Louthan plays the role of Penny, her best friend. Joey Engelmeyer plays the part of Corny Collins while Kelsi VanderMaiden and Riley Holthaus tackle the roles of the mother-daughter duo, Velma and Amber. The Stubbs family will be portrayed by Isabella Green as Motormouth Maybelle, Trevin Humphrey as Seaweed and Keyarri Holder as Little Inez.
Other cast members include Max Miller as Link Larken, Lucas Dotson as Edna Turnblad, Conall Wolfmeyer as Wilbur Turnblad and Ethan Rodgers as Harriman Spritzer.
The production is under the direction of Meghan Buckley with vocal direction by Paul Shelor. Bethany Otte will serve as the orchestra pit director, Dave Buckley as technical director and Ben Dombroski as production choreographer. Bronson Bybee will coordinate sound.
Tickets — $18 for students, $20 for seniors and $22 for adults — go on sale Oct. 26. To reserve tickets, call the QHS music office at 217-224-3774 or visit qps.org/departments/music to order online.
