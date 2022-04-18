QUINCY — When 19-year-old Chuck Haines practices his skills on an old printing press, it leads to comedy for his family — and the audience — in “Junior Prom.”
The Quincy High School theatre department presents the farce written by James F. Stone on May 12, 13 and 14.
Tickets, $10 for adults and $7 for students, are available by calling the QHS music office at 217-224-3774 and at the door.
Chuck’s practice leaflets reading “Do you think you are insane…? See Dr. Haines!” somehow circulate the town bringing an array of the strange and bizarre to the Haines household. Then a case of the measles quarantines the entire household — on prom night.
The fun physical comedy of the play appealed to QHS English and theatre teacher Meghan Buckley, who directs the play.
“It also seemed like the ideal time to choose a play dealing with a quarantine,” Buckley said. “If I did this just five years ago, the students could not relate. They definitely can now.”
The Haines family is played by seniors Andrew Krus, Natalie Newendyke, Harrison Knapp and Grace Branch and sophomore Lily Twaddle. Seniors Alec Eaton and Morgan Widmer along with sophomore Colin Egbert portray the high school gang attending prom with the Haines children.
Freshman Adelaide Teefey and senior Caleb Schinderling round out the cast as the eccentric locals seeking medical attention, with other feature roles played by junior Clara Louthan and senior Daniel Schild.
“I hope the audience will feel nostalgic as we take them back to the simpler items of the 1950s,” Buckley said. “I also hope it is a night of comedy to relax and forget about the difficulties of daily life. The best part of live theatre is forgetting real life and playing make believe with us for a few hours.”
QHS senior Landy Edwards serves as the student director. Seniors Marissa Peter and Brooke Sohn stage manage the production, with technical direction led by David and Meghan Buckley.
