QUINCY — When Natalie Newendyke’s character comes down with the measles, her family has to quarantine on prom night with some eccentric locals.
But Newendyke said her character’s brother shares in the blame for the situation after practice leaflets he made on an old printing press accidentally circulated in the community, bringing an array of the strange and bizarre to the household.
What happens next unfolds in “Junior Prom,” the spring play presented this week by the Quincy High School theatre department.
The cast features Newendyke, Grace Branch and six other seniors closing out their QHS theatre careers along with a senior student director and two seniors, including Brooke Sohn, stage managing the production.
“I get very close to my theatre students, especially those who return each year to participate. I love hearing about their daily lives, celebrating small victories, assisting with hardships and being a mentor to them,” said QHS English and theatre teacher Meghan Buckley, who directs the play.
“It is always hard watching them move on to the next chapter of their lives. While I’m thrilled for them and can’t wait to hear about their adventures in life, it is tough not getting to see them each day anymore.”
Newendyke said the show is fun for the cast — and the audience.
“There’s never a dull moment,” Newendyke said.
“If people want to come twice, they should. They’re going to miss something if they only go once,” Branch said. “There’s so much physical humor and comedy. The audience is going to be rolling with laughter.”
It’s the school’s first spring play production since 2019.
“I’m just so grateful we have it,” Newendyke said. “I’m just glad to be back, with all these wonderful people, and perform for the community.”
With productions of “Wizard of Oz” and “Dear Ruth” this school year, “we had to do the face shields. We had to social distance. COVID was still such a big part of it,” Branch said. “This is the first show we’re fully able to do proper stage business and stage acting. We don’t have to wear the face shields for this show.”
The students say the show, set in the 1950s, was a good choice for their final QHS production.
“The set was fun, unique compared to other sets. You can definitely tell the time frame of our show. The colors are definitely not modern,” Sohn said.
“It’s being able to go back in time,” said Branch, who moved to Quincy in March 2021 and is in her third QHS production. “I’m so immensely grateful to have finally found somewhere where I felt like I belonged and just to call these people not only my friends but my family.”
Branch, who will attend Western Illinois University, plans to major in speech language pathology but remain active in theater. Newendyke plans to major in psychology and minor in theater at WIU.
Newendyke values the memories gained from doing the show.
“Mrs. Buckley was talking to us last week about how it won’t be the same people in the same place ever again,” she said. “Cherish it while you have it. Make the most of it. That’s just so important.”
