Lizzie Borden

Portraying the Borden family in the Quincy High School production of "Lizzie Borden of Fall River" are, from left, Camrynn Frese as Abbie, Colin Egbert as Andrew, Clara Louthan as Lizzie and Lily Twaddle as Emma. The production takes the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the QHS Theatre.

Lizzie is Clara Louthan (senior) and Emma is-Lily Twaddle (junior
 
Borden Family—Andrew is Colin Egbert (junior) , Abbie is Camrynn Frese (senior), Emma and Lizzie
 
 Submitted photo

QUINCY — Cast and crew can’t decide just one way to describe the Quincy High School spring play, “Lizzie Borden of Fall River.”

It’s a tale of the infamous Borden family, a mystery, and a drama – a story set in 1892 that still divides public opinion today.

