QUINCY — Cast and crew can’t decide just one way to describe the Quincy High School spring play, “Lizzie Borden of Fall River.”
It’s a tale of the infamous Borden family, a mystery, and a drama – a story set in 1892 that still divides public opinion today.
“It gets people thinking what actually happened. It brings more information to the story,” said Kelsi VanderMaiden, who plays Mrs. Churchill in the production.
“I’d call it thought-provoking,” said Gavin Radkins, a crew member working on sound.
“It’s more than just a murder,” Co-Stage Manager Ray-Ann Cook said. “The family dynamic is crucial to the telling of the story. It kind of reveals what happened, why it might have happened, who might have done it, but leaves it very open-ended.”
The production takes the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the QHS Theatre. Tickets, available online at qps.org/departments/music, are $8 for students and $12 for adults.
Director Meghan Buckley initially planned to choose a comedy for the spring production. When she couldn’t find one she liked, she turned instead to a story she’d performed in college and found a script that would work for QHS.
“I crossed my fingers the kids wouldn’t hate me for not picking a comedy,” she said. “When I announced it, they were just as intrigued as I had been.”
Adding to the challenge is portraying real characters, in some cases, and historical happenings in storyline that’s tragic and dramatic
“It’s a lot of characters. Everyone is crucial to telling the story,” Cook said.
It’s a bittersweet production for the 11 seniors who will graduate this month and who plan to stay involved in theater — Clara Louthan, Camrynn Frese, Thalia Wolfmeyer, Isabella Green, VanderMaiden and Keaton Lyons in the cast and Cook, Radkins, Lorelai Tallcott, Garrett Embree and Abby Ensinger in the crew.
Cook and Embree worked with crew starting freshman year, but for three of the seniors, “Lizzie’ is their first and last play at QHS.
“The sweetest part is seeing people my age come into it and loving it just the way I did,” Cook said.
“The only thing I regret is not doing it sooner,” Tallcott said. “I waited to the last two plays of my entire high school career to start.”
Green, who has participated in all the musicals during her four years at QHS, always liked to watch the plays and support others from the audience but auditioned herself this time.
“Now that I’m with the cast, a smaller cast, you feel like a family,” she said. “With musical and marching band, bigger groups, you don’t get the opportunity to learn about others’ talent. Everyone is so talented.”
Seeing that talent flourish, especially in younger students, means much to Cook.
“I have no worries for next year,” she said. “I have total and complete faith in everyone here now and those who will be here following years.”
