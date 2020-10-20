QUINCY — When the Playbill Virtual Theatre Festival Live launches its live performances on Friday, it will feature a piece with a Quincy connection.
"Our Time," written by former Quincy resident Kelsey Celek, will include performances by several Quincy actors and make its online debut Friday. Out of 150 submissions, "Our Time" was selected as one of 12 pieces that will be performed live online during Playbill VTF Live.
"Our Time" is an updated take on a classic play, set in the spring of 2020.
"So much is changing in our day-to-day,” Celek said. “The way we work, the way we communicate, the way we celebrate our milestones — all new. The play explores how we are adapting to these changes, and how we’re holding onto what’s stayed the same — our ties to each other.”
Playbill VTF Live encourages theater artists to think outside the black box and develop new forms of live theatre that can be experienced simultaneously with other audience members regardless of physical location or proximity. The festival will present new works created specifically for live-online performance and will award two $1,500 cash prizes: one to a festival winner chosen by a panel of judges and the second to a winner voted on by festival viewers.
Playbill VTF Live will be hosted by theater media icon Playbill and run Friday through Sunday exclusively on Playbill.com.
Working virtually is a unique experience, Celek said.
"It’s very different from what I’ve grown accustomed to in a live production," she said. "However, the real advantage is being able to collaborate with theater artists from all across the United States. I’m delighted to have this ensemble of actors in the same room, even if it’s a virtual one.”
Local audiences will notice some other familiar faces, too — Quincy residents Ziven Crist, Megan Masterman, and Michael D. Perkins are included in the cast.
"I'm excited to connect with other artists to create something fun and new in spite of our Covid isolation,” Masterman said.
"Performing something live will be a breath of fresh air,” Crist added.
"Our Time" will share its live performance online Friday. All-access festival passes are just $2.99 each, and $1 from the sale of each festival pass will be donated to the Actors Fund. Passes may be purchased online at vtf.live.