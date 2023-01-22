2023 QUILTA winners

Winners of the 2023 Quincy Community Theatre QUILTAs are, front row from left, Brandon Thomsen, Joseph Kim, Jayden Dreyer, Thalia Wolfmeyer and Cecilia Bruening; middle row from left, Craig Schafer, Terri Stutheit and Sara Reuschel; back row from left, Caleigh Twaddle, Mekia Gay, Jeremy Kurfman, Aaron Stutheit and Alex Ginos

 submitted photo

QUINCY —  The Quincy Community Theatre celebrated its 2022 season Friday with the annual QUILTA awards ceremony.

The QUILTAs — Quincy Little Theatre Awards — have been a tradition at QCT since 1970. The awards are used to recognize the contributions of those who helped contribute to the success of the theatre's performances throughout the year, onstage, backstage, and in any capacity.

