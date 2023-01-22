QUINCY — The Quincy Community Theatre celebrated its 2022 season Friday with the annual QUILTA awards ceremony.
The QUILTAs — Quincy Little Theatre Awards — have been a tradition at QCT since 1970. The awards are used to recognize the contributions of those who helped contribute to the success of the theatre's performances throughout the year, onstage, backstage, and in any capacity.
The organization's highest award, the Enid Ireland Award, is presented each year to the person showing outstanding dedication and service to the creation, organization, or continuation of QCT. Friday night, past recipients Drew Quintero and Ellen Taylor presented the 2022 Enid Ireland Award to QCT Artistic Director Brandon Thomsen.
The winner of this year's Executive Director Award was presented to former executive director Sara Reuschel, while the Paul Denckla Technical Director's Award went to Alex Ginos.
The Rose Lacquement Award, affectionately called the Rosie, went to Thalia Wolfmeyer. This award recognizes a student who puts forth outstanding effort at the Theatre.
One of the annual awards, the Ghostlight Award, was shared among several recipients. The award is named after the tradition of keeping the stage lit at all times, even when the theater is otherwise unoccupied. The 2022 Ghostlight Award recipients were Joseph Kim, Mekla Gay, Vicki Dempsey, Jayden Dreyer, and Terri and Aaron Stutheit.
Four student-performers received the Burning Flame Awards for their work in 2022 productions. This year's winners were: Caleigh Twaddle for "You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown"; Cecilia Bruening for "Trap"; Daxton Holthaus for "Flora & Ulysses"; and Eli Higgins for "Miss Electricity".
The 2022 Artistic Director's Award was presented to Jeremy Kurfman, while Craig Shafer was recognized for his efforts with the Theatre with the Front of House Award.
This year's QUILTAs were presented at QCT's annual award night, held this year at the Corinthian Event Center in Quincy. For more information on all winners, along with upcoming shows for the 2023 season, follow Quincy Community Theatre on social media or visit 1qct.org.
