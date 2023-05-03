QUINCY — A Quincy native is back in the spotlight for his work on Broadway, scoring a 2023 Tony nomination for the company's latest co-production.
QHS graduate Ryan Jude Tanner has been here before, with Best Musical nominations for productions of "Waitress" in 2016 and "Come From Away" in 2017 and Tony wins for Best Revival for "Pippin" in 2013 and "Oklahoma!" in 2019.
Tanner, along with his spouse Jay Krottinger and Patricia Chernicy, founded Tanninger Entertainment in 2019. This year, Tanninger has been nominated for the Best New Play award for the co-production of "The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window." The play also received a nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play for Miriam Silverman.
“We’re grateful this revival has once again caught the eye of theatre lovers," Tanner said. "Actors Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan help reimagine the themes of gender equity, art, sexuality, politics and even idealism so perfectly."
Written in 1964 by Lorraine Hansberry, "The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window" enjoyed sold-out performances at the Brooklyn Academy of Music before moving to the James Earl Jones theater for a limited engagement that began on April 25. The Anne Kauffman-directed production will run for 80 performances.
Tanner had just arrived in New York Tuesday afternoon to get ready for Wednesday's celebration marking the opening of the show on Broadway.
"We actually opened last week, to make the cut-offs for awards consideration," he said. "But we're having the opening party (Wednesday)."
Graduating from Quincy High School in 1997, Tanner said his time at the school and in Quincy was a driving force in his work in the arts. He singled out teachers Kathleen Dooley and Dan Sherman as helping him find the right path.
"I was a really shy kid, and I didn't have a great voice," he said. "But they found a place for me. And they seem to find the right place for any student that's interested, even if it's not the place they expected.
"To me, it highlights the dedication the Quincy Public Schools have for education in general, and the arts in particular. I think it shows the importance of taking care of teachers so they can take care of the students."
Tanner said the goal of Tanninger Entertainment is to find shows that will be accessible to the broadest possible audience, while also being financially viable for investors.
"In general, there's about 21% of Broadway shows that reach a full return and start turning a profit," he said. "For us, we've reached full return with 86% of our shows."
Other credits for the producers include "A Time to Kill" in 2014 on Broadway and "Memphis: The Musical" on London's West End in 2015. The West End production of "Come From Away" won the Olivier award for Best New Musical.
Tanner noted that "The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window" is the first show Tanninger has produced with Chernicy as a partner.
"When Jay and I started producing, 'Pippin' was the first show we did, and we won that year," he said. "We're hoping that same magic holds for Patricia."
Along with their work on Broadway productions and other ventures, Tanner and Krottinger purchased the Elkton Hotel building in Quincy in 2020 and renovated and reopened the Patio restaurant. Since then, the couple has partnered to renovate and open the Armory at 416 Jersey and are in the process of converting the former Illinois State Bank building at Sixth and Hampshire into a boutique hotel and bar space.
The Tony Awards will air June 11 exclusively on CBS and the Paramount+ streaming service. Visit tanningerentertainment.com for more information on the company and productions.
