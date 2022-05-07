HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal and Canton hosted a two-day plein air event on April 30 and May 1, with sixteen different artists from throughout the region involved. Along with the experience of creating art pieces outdoors, the artists competed for daily awards and offered their works for sale.
Winners of Hannibal awards included: Best of Show – “Spring” by Tatyana Robberts of O’Fallon, Ill.; Second Place – “Hannibal Street View” by Larry Siwek of Quincy, Ill.; and Third Place – “Steely Waters” by Steven Walker of Palmyra, Mo. In addition to presented awards, the Hannibal Arts Council also offered a purchase award. The piece chosen was “Steely Waters” by Steven Walker.
The River Bluffs Paint Out is a partnership of the Hannibal Arts Council, Canton Area Arts Council and City of Canton. Additional partners include the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau and Culver-Stockton College. Dates for the 2023 River Bluffs Paint Out are being determined soon.
(0) comments
