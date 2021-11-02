QUINCY — “Wizard of Oz” will take the stage at Quincy High School on Nov. 10 through 14.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students.
An additional performance, an Understudy Give Back Rehearsal, will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Understudies will take the stage for one act during the rehearsal performance, with a $10 suggested donation for a reserved seat ticket and a canned good item to benefit Horizons Food Pantry.
“For major parts, we have two players,” said Connie Phillips, the musical’s assistant director/special effects coordinator. “During these COVID times, we had to be prepared for anything. If somebody became ill, we’d have that covered.”
Principal cast members and understudies are Grace Branch (Clara Louthan) as Dorothy, Bella Green (Lily Twaddle) as Glinda, Caleb Schinderling (Richard Coleman) as Scarecrow, Harrison Knapp (Aiden Hutton) as Tin Woodsman, Landon Kanauss (Riley Holthaus) as Cowardly Lion, Lorraine Seaman (Thalia Wolfmeyer) as Wicked Witch, Emir Miranda (Andrew Krus) as Wizard of Oz, Courtney Johnson (Natalie Newendyke) as Aunt Em and Lexi Mero (Gabrielle Caley) as Miss Gultch.
Musical tickets may be reserved by calling the QHS Music Department at 217-224-3774 or in-person at the QHS Box Office between noon and 3 p.m. on school days.
An Emerald City Spaghetti Supper, benefitting the QHS Music Department, will take place 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in the QHS cafeteria.
Tickets are $8 each and available from any QHS Music Department student, at the box office or at the door.
The Flying Monkey’s Raffle gives the winner a $1,000 shopping spree to Emerald City Jewelers.
Tickets — one for $5 and five for $20 — are available at the box office and all performances.
The winner will be announced Monday, Nov. 15.
