QUINCY — Tickets for the Quincy Community Theatre's in-person return to the stage go on sale this week.
"The Belle of Amherst" is a one-woman show based on the life Emily Dickinson staring Jeri Conboy. The play, written by William Luce, shows both the pain and the joy of Dickinson’s secluded life.
Performance dates for "The Belle of Amherst" are April 14-18, with tickets priced at $25. This will be the first in-person performance for QCT since February 2020.
Tickets will be sold as general admission, and seats will be assigned by the box office to ensure adequate distancing is maintained. Audience sizes are limited per the state’s guidelines. More information on these guidelines as well as the theatre’s safety policies and procedures may be found on its website.
Season ticket holders for 2020 may purchase tickets starting Monday by calling the box office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The general public can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Conboy is a long-time volunteer with QCT. She has worked in most aspects of the theater from crew to actor, and from stage manager to costume shop assistant. She was last seen on the QCT stage as Siobhan in "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime."
"It is very exciting to explore the enigma that is Emily Dickinson as well as be a part of the first live stage show at QCT for more than a year,” Conboy said.
An opportunity to learn more about the show and Emily Dickinson will be available to the community at the show's Discovery Night which will take place Tuesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. at the theater and live on the QCT Facebook page. The event is free to attend, but RSVPs are required. For more information or to reserve a spot for Discovery Night, or to purchase tickets for the show, contact the box office at 217-222-3209 or online at 1qct.org.