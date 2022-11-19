QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center hosted the opening reception for the Mary S. Oakley & Lee Lindsay Artist Showcase Friday night, naming the winners of the annual art competition.
The Artist Showcase is open to any artist age 18 and older within a 50-mile radius of Quincy. The staff and board of the Art Center are not involved in the judging of the work. To avoid any bias, a professional from outside the eligible region judges the entries. This year's juror was Janie Stamm, a St. Louis-based artist holding a Master of Fine Arts degree from Washington University.
This year's Best in Show recipient was Ann Miller Titus for her piece "Cautiously Contiguous." Mary Jo Kattelman took Second Place for her work "Mind Gone/Soul Found," and Mike O'Neal's "She Was A Good Girl" took third place honors.
The Mary S. Oakley & Lee Lindsay Artist Showcase exhibition is open to the public through Jan. 7 at the Quincy Art Center. The Art Center is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information on the Quincy Art Center or the Artist Showcase exhibit, including a complete list of award winners, please visit quincyartcenter.org.
