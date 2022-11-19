Artist Showcase winners

The top three winners of the 2022 Mary S. Oakley & Lee Lindsay Artist Showcase at the Quincy Art Center: (top left) Best in Show winner "Cautiously Contiguous" by Ann Miller Titus; (top right) Third Place winner "She Was A Good Girl" by Mike O'Neal; (bottom) Second Place winner "Mind Gone/Soul Found" by Mary Jo Kattelman.

QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center hosted the opening reception for the Mary S. Oakley & Lee Lindsay Artist Showcase Friday night, naming the winners of the annual art competition.

The Artist Showcase is open to any artist age 18 and older within a 50-mile radius of Quincy. The staff and board of the Art Center are not involved in the judging of the work. To avoid any bias, a professional from outside the eligible region judges the entries. This year's juror was Janie Stamm, a St. Louis-based artist holding a Master of Fine Arts degree from Washington University.

