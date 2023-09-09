QUINCY — Quincy Art Center's annual ArtFest will take place on from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 16, from at the Art Center in Quincy.
Admission to ArtFest is free and open to the public. The event is an opportunity for families or individuals to come out and see the educational services and programs offered by the Art Center throughout Quincy and the surrounding area. Free, low-cost, hands-on activities will be available for anyone attending.
In addition to outdoor activities, the Art Center will also have several exhibits on display indoors during the event: the 2023 Students and Instructors of the Quincy Art Center Exhibit, the 14th annual Members of the Quincy Art Center Exhibit, the Quincy Children’s Museum satellite exhibit "Curiosity Magnified", and "AfroNOW: A Journey through Blackest Space on the Other Side of Time" by Stacey A. Robinson. ArtFest participants will have the opportunity to meet Robinson during the event. All exhibits will be available to view in the Art Center’s galleries, and ArtFest participants will have the opportunity to do an activity that ties into the exhibit.
The Art Center will also welcome a number of community partners to the lawn with their own activities, including Arts Quincy, Quincy Children’s Museum, Quincy Public Library, Quincy Museum, and more. Local musician Kathy Brink will perform while KICK-FM will be broadcasting from the event. Fatbacks BBQ will have lunch items for sale.
ArtFest will be held at the Quincy Art Center, 1515 Jersey St. For more information on the ArtFest or any programs or exhibits at the Art Center, please call 217-223-5900.
