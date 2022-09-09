QUINCY — Quincy Art Center's annual ArtFest will take place on from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 17, from at the Art Center in Quincy.
Admission to ArtFest is free and open to the public. The event is an opportunity for families or individuals to come out and see the educational services and programs offered by the Art Center throughout Quincy and the surrounding area. Free, low-cost, hands-on activities will be available for anyone attending. Some of the available activities include wheel-throwing pottery, sidewalk chalk, rock painting, no-look drawing, and a scavenger hunt centered around the Art Center's exhibits.
